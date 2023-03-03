Horizon Investments LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.