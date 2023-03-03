Horizon Investments LLC Has $248,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.