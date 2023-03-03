Horizon Investments LLC Has $259,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile



Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

