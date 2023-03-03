Horizon Investments LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,366,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,670,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Incyte by 777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

