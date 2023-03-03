Horizon Investments LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.4 %

Baxter International stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

