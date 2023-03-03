Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $111.01 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

