Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

