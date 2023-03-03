Horizon Investments LLC Invests $211,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

