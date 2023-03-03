Horizon Investments LLC Invests $226,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,690,000 after buying an additional 723,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after buying an additional 515,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

