Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

