Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

