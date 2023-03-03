Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 547 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 197.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 1,128,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

