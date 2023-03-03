Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 72 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $759.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $768.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

