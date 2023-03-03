Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $354.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

