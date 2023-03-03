Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $44,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,956,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,479.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,506.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

