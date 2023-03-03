Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

