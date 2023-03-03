Horizon Investments LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BR. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

