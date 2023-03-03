Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

