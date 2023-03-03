Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.26 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

