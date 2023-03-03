Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.25 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,798,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,218,000 after buying an additional 191,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

