Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.
Separately, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $55.11.
In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
