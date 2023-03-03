Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

