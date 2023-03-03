IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

