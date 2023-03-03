IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 267,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 42,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of C$7.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

