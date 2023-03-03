ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $121.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ICF International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

