ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.
ICF International Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ ICFI opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $121.28.
ICF International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
