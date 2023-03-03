ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Strong Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $109.55 and last traded at $108.59. Approximately 30,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 93,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

