iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2307783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 5.0 %

About iHeartMedia

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $756.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.