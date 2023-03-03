Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.95 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.