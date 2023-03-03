IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 254,588 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

