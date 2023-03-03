Innovid (NYSE:CTV) PT Lowered to $5.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $2.70 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $99,079.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,720,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 112,172 shares of company stock valued at $133,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

