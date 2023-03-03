Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.56. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 960,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

