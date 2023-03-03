Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,878.84 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,267.21).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,269.82).

On Friday, December 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 318 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £1,704.48 ($2,056.81).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.28 ($2,055.36).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 640 ($7.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £364.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 662.23. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($16.29).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

