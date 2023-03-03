Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 37,827 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($49,754.35).

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PHP opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.30 ($1.84).

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

