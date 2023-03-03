Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of PANW opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
