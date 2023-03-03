Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 184.7% in February

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the January 31st total of 593,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Integer Stock Down 0.5 %

ITGR stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

