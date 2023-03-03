Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

TILE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Interface by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

