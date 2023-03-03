Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Interface Trading Up 2.4 %
TILE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
