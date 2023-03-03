Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 156,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 351,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.90.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
