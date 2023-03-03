Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 156,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 351,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Interface by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.