International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.
International Personal Finance Trading Up 0.7 %
LON IPF opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.36. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 62.77 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market cap of £249.48 million, a P/E ratio of 533.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65.
About International Personal Finance
