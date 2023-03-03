International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

LON IPF opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.36. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 62.77 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market cap of £249.48 million, a P/E ratio of 533.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

