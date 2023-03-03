InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the January 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,537.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

