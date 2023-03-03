Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,158 ($50.17) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,370 ($64.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,284.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,301.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,052.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.86) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 5,824.18%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

