Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).
Intertek Group Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,158 ($50.17) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,370 ($64.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,284.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,301.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,052.65.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
