Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 374,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 263,871 shares.The stock last traded at $45.50 and had previously closed at $43.45.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 480.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

