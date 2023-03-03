Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
