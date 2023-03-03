Itron’s (ITRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,741,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.