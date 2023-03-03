Itron’s (ITRI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $5,873,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

