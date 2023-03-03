James Herriott Sells 2,225 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $62.93 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.