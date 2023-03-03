Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

