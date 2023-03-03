JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

JE Cleantech Price Performance

NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.70 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.