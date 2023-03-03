Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

UWM Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in UWM by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 531.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

