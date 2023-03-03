Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €124.70 ($132.66) on Tuesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a fifty-two week high of €140.50 ($149.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

