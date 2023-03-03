Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8 %

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE:HOG opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.