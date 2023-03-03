Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

